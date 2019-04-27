|
AUGUSTA - Clement Onezyme Dostie, 90, passed peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Augusta, the son of the late Alfred and Victoria (Dupuis) Dostie. He was predeceased by his wife, Blondinette "Blondie" in 2018. Clement, upon finishing high school, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving honorably from July 27, 1948 until July 26, 1952 and attained the rank of staff sergeant. He worked many years for the Bates Manufacturing Company, working his way up to mill superintendent until taking an early retirement to pursue a real estate brokers license, home construction and land development. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren, often taking the grandchildren on unplanned adventures and road trips. He enjoyed many excursions to his camp in the Allagash with friends and family.Clem was a member of Le Club Calumet for many years. During his retirement, he worked to charter a detachment of the Marine Corps League in Augusta and proudly served as detachment commandant numerous times. The Kennebec Valley Detachment #599 MLC is an active organization serving and providing support for Marine veterans, their widows/widowers, and children.He leaves behind, a daughter, Cynthia and husband, Robert Mills, two sons, Vincent and his wife, Karynn Chateauneuf, and Karl and his wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Stacey and husband, Jason Curless , Sara Dostie and love, Justin Kelley, Marc Dostie and love, Anna Stegall, Kristen and husband, Joseph Conrad, and Whitley Dostie; seven great-grandchildren, Madison Curless, Jacob and Anthony Sousa, Mya, Hayden, and Giada Conrad, and Oliver Dostie; siblings, Alfred Dostie and wife, Faruza, Louise (Dostie) Redman, and sister-in-law, Bonnie (Dill) Dostie; in-laws, Vivian Cuomo of Northford, Conn., Nancy Grenier of Augusta, Laurestine and husband, Robert Tondreau of Augusta, and Camille Grenier of Augusta; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Annallie and Bryne Querol and their children JB and PB who lived with and cared for Clem for over a year. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Rita Jean, Donald Dostie and Madeleine Dube. There will be no calling hours, per his wish. A celebration of his life with military honors will be held at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive Chapel, Augusta (date to be determined). The family thanks the staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center Public Hospital for their compassionate care. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.directcremationofmaine.com.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions in Clement's name may be made to the
Kennebec Valley
Detachment #599 MCL
c/o Carol Poulin
4 Caswell Street
Augusta, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 27, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|