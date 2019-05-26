Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette Joan (Elliott) Paquette. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Francis Catholic Cemetery Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Winslow VFW Send Flowers Obituary

BENTON - Claudette Joan (Elliott) Paquette passed away on April 25, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.



Claudette was born in Fairfield on Aug. 3, 1933 to Claude and Doris (Pooler) Elliott. She attended schools in Fairfield and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1951. Known to her friends as "Pinky", she was a player on the Lawrence High School women's basketball team where she was awarded the Babe Ruth Sportsmanship medal. She passionately followed sports throughout her lifetime, as she loved watching the UCONN women's basketball team, the Duke Blue Devils men's team and her Pittsburg Steelers.



Claudette married Hilaire Paquette of Winslow on Feb. 19, 1955 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Fairfield. Her marriage to an enlisted airman took her and their six children away from family and friends, moving every three years to various airbases from Maine to California. Mom was alone with the kids for months at a time due to dad being shipped out of the country. During his year-long deployment to Vietnam, Mom went to work at the Lestoil Plant in Massachusetts. During this period of time, Jackie Libby (Mom's sister) and Maureena Sylvester "babysitter extraordinaire" took turns staying with us to help Mom out.



Dad retired from the service in 1972, moving the family back to Maine. Mom continued to work as a millworker at Keyes Fiber in Waterville, until her retirement in 1986.



Mom enjoyed shopping at "the K-Mart" and was especially fond of her "Thursday date" with her son-in-law, Paul, running errands, doing scratch tickets and ending the day at the Villager Restaurant where she was spoiled by her friend, waitress Joann.



She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren, especially at her famous Christmas buffet which featured her home made toutiere pies, the kids' favorite banana-split cake, and endless mounds of shrimp. ?



Claudette is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hilaire Paquette of Benton; her six children: Angela (Paul) Cairnie of Winslow, Paul (Joyce) Paquette of Winter Springs Fla., Mike (Sue) Paquette of Auburn, Cindy Paquette of Benton, Jeff (Diane) Paquette of Durham, N.H., David Paquette of Benton; and her brothers, Daniel (Barb) Elliott of Fairfield and Jerome (Helen) Elliott of Waterville. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nicholas, Jeffrey Daniel, Aaron, Jason, Kelsey, Holly, Marissa, Sarah, Elizabeth and Hannah; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; her sister (and best friend) Jackie Libby, and Jackie's husband, Delford.



Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our primary care provider Christina Carter, and the team at Thayer Internal Medicine (Rosey, Charity, Jake, Brenda, Theda, Angie, Cindy, Naomi and Julie) for the years of support and compassionate care.



Thanks to the "angels" on 2-west for the wonderful care and support for Mom (and Dad) and for holding our hands and drying our tears.



A special thank you to Dr. Ahmed Aldilaimi for going above and beyond - taking care of both Mom and Dad - we would have been lost without you.



A family graveside service will be held on June 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for the celebration of Mom's life at the Winslow VFW at 12 p.m.



Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claudette's name to any of the following:



The Fairfield Interfaith Food Pantry



23 Lawrence Ave.



Fairfield Maine



The Waterville Humane Society



100 Webb Road



Waterville Maine



the New England office of the .







