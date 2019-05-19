Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude F. Veilleux. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Church Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Claude was born on Nov. 16, 1947, in Ste. Jean de la Lande, PQ, Canada, to Leonard and Gertrude Veilleux. He moved to the United States and began his career in drywall. On June 30, 1973, he married Sonia Dumas. In Sidney, Maine, they raised two sons, Erik and Chris, and one daughter, Jennifer.



Claude's favorite pastimes include watching NASCAR, the Cowboys, and the Canadiens. He was known for his devotion to his family, strong work ethic, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit.



Claude was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; his mother, Gertrude; his sister, Therese; and his brothers, Rock, Victorin, and Clermont.



He is survived by his wife, Sonia; his son, Erik and wife, Beth and their two children, Lila and Logan; his daughter, Jennifer Ethem and her husband, Niyazi and their two children, Eli and Penelope; his son, Chris and his two children, Jade and Noah; his sisters, Louisette, Denise Garand and her husband, Magellan, Nicole, Micheline, and Lynda; and his brothers, Guy and his wife, Jeannine, Jean-Luc and his wife, Lucille, Donald and his wife, Fabien and Francis and his wife, Sylvie; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church in Augusta on May 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:







One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300



Topsham, ME 04086







