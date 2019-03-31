WINSLOW - Claude D. DeChaine, 91, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 after a long illness.
He was born in Millinocket on April 25, 1927 to Pierre "Ned" and Leona (Martin) DeChaine. Claude attended Waterville High School and as so often was the case for youth of the "Greatest Generation", his mother gave consent for him to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served his country during World War II and the Korean War as a hospital corpsman.
Claude married Gladys Cormier on Sept. 3, 1948. After the war, he graduated from Coburn Classical Institute before attending Bentley College in Boston, earning his accounting degree. Claude worked for several years at Scott Paper Company in the accounting department. The major part of his working career was 30 years with the National Credit Union Administration, assigned to the Boston office as a credit union examiner. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 5, Waterville.
He enjoyed big band music, dancing, playing golf and traveling with special longtime friends. Family was very important to Claude and he looked forward to the annual trips to the Samoset.
Claude is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Gladys; a daughter, Claudia Pellerin and husband, Michael; two grandchildren, Kristen Bailey (Jarred) and Marc Pellerin (Stephen Kirsch); two precious great-grandchildren, Preston and Lily Bailey. He is also survived by brothers, Roland (Vernette), Donald (Joan), sisters, Gloria Gamache of Texas, and Theresa Perkins (Russ) of Connecticut, sisters-in-law, Helena Lien of Wisconsin, Doris Datsis of Washington, brother-in-law, Robert Cormier of Wisconsin. Also, many very special nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, Winslow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations in his name may be made to:
Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter,
19 Colby Street,
Waterville, Maine 04901
Gallant Funeral Home, Inc.
10 Elm St.
Waterville, ME 04901
207-873-3393
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 31, 2019