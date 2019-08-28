BELFAST - Clarence "Peanut" H. Damren passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019 at Waldo County Hospital in Belfast. He was born on July 29, 1931 to Clarence and Lena (Chase) Damren of Norridgewock. Peanut was a long-time resident of Norridgewock where he built a lovely home on the Dodlin Road with his wife, Irene. Peanut and Irene were married for 52 years.
Peanut retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier in 1991 and continued to work part time for his brother at Dick's Auto Sales. He loved the used car business and enjoyed traveling around New England to the various car auctions with his brother and friends. For years it seemed that the majority of residents in Norridgewock had a Dick's Auto Sales sticker on their car.
Everyone who knew Peanut described him as a wonderful man. He was a loving caring husband and father, always thoughtful of others, always looking to be of help to those in need, and enjoying conversations with friends and strangers. He had a great love for Red Sox games and could never resist a good game of poker with friends.
As a Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 stationed in the Aleutian Islands. In 2017 Peanut was chosen to participate in a "Veterans Honor Flight" trip to Washington D.C.
He was escorted on his honor flight trip by his son-in-law, John Leonard. Peanut described his honor flight experience as the most fantastic event in his life, second only to marrying Irene. Irene passed away in February of 2018 leaving Peanut with a broken heart.
Peanut is survived by his stepdaughter Carol Whidden and her husband, John Leonard; granddaughters, Jessica Pearson and Chelsea Whidden; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside military honors service at 10 a.m. on Monday October 28 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. This will be followed by a lunch at a nearby location. Condolences may be shared at www.ripsotafh.com.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019