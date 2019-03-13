Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Mae Darling. View Sign









PHIPPSBURG - Clara Mae Darling, 90, passed away Friday morning, March 8, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1928, to parents Lawrence and Leone Sherburne in the town of Pittston. Raised on a farm, Clara had a love of all living things, particularly horses. She was a career educator, leading classrooms across Maine and New Hampshire for 30 years. She continued to correspond with former students until her final days, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of all that she encountered.Clara's greatest pride was her family. She married John A. Darling (predeceased) on June 24, 1949, and together they raised five children, Judy (predeceased), Jay (predeceased), John, Jeff, and Joe Darling. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives. Clara played an intricate role in the raising of each generation of Darling children and she will be missed greatly.There will be a memorial service held at the Small Point Baptist Church in Phippsburg on Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the:Small Point Baptist Church and/or:Phippsburg FireDepartment Published in Central Maine on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

