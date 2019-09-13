Guest Book View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Funeral service 3:00 PM Riverside Congregational Church Vassalboro , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - Claire S. Nickerson, 94, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She was born in Hulls Cove on Oct. 12, 1924 to Adfer and Helen (Hanscom) Strout.She was a 1942 graduate of Bar Harbor High School and a 1946 graduate of Nasson College in Springvale, making the Who's Who book in 1946.She married the late Maine State Police Capt. Millard E. Nickerson, Jr. of Sanford on July 6, 1946 in Bar Harbor. They had three children, Millard E. "Nicky' Nickerson, III, Michael E. and Mark E. Nickerson. She was the matriarch of both the Strout family and the Nickerson family.She did bookkeeping for several businesses in the Brunswick area, Dr. Wilson, Senters, and the old Woolen Mill in Topsham before moving to Vassalboro when her husband became a trooper in 1953.She was a 1st grade school teacher at Riverside School in Vassalboro for over 25 years and helped her husband Nick run the Kennebec County Federal Credit Union when she retired from teaching for many years. She was inspiration to many, many of her students even at the 1st grade level.Claire was loved by all who knew her. She loved a good time and never wanted to miss anything!She was predeceased by her husband, Millard and a son, Michael.She is survived by her sons, Millard, who lost his wife Linda of 50 years on August 25, and Mark and his companion Debra Violette; her grandchildren, Lisa Taylor and husband John, Lori Tungseth and husband Nathan, Richard and wife Gretchen, Jenny and husband Bobby, Jimmy and wife Heidi, and Max; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Abby, Zachary, Emily Thompson and husband Thad, Emery, Kolby, Kayleigh, Owen, Austin and Myla; great-great-grandchild, Mary Frances Thompson; a brother-in-law, Charles Nickerson and his wife Linda of Wells Beach; and countless nieces and nephews from Maine to California and beyond.Special thanks to all the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. They showed her compassion, love, friendship and the best care she could have ever gotten.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Riverside Congregational Church in Vassalboro, with Rev. Patricia Jones officiating. Private burial will be at a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Arrangements by Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. There will not be any visitation hours.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at







