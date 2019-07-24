Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Claire Lepage CSJ. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Visitation 9:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver Street Waterville , ME View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Notre Dame Catholic Church 116 Silver Street Waterville , ME View Map Committal 3:00 PM St. Peters and Paul Cemetery 217 Switzerland Road Lewiston , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Sister Claire Lepage, CSJ, 78, died July 27, 2019 at Mount St. Joseph in Waterville. She was born June 14, 1941, in Lewiston, the daughter on Arthur and Paula (Banville) Lepage.



She attended St. Louis School Auburn, Holy Family School in Lewiston, and Lewiston High School, where she graduated. She entered the congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon in 1959 and took her final vows in 1967.



She continued her education at St. Joseph's College in Standish, Maine, where she got a BA degree in math and science; and pursued graduate studies in math at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.



As a teacher, she served at Sacred Heart School in Auburn; Holy Family School and St. Dominic School in Lewiston.



In 1970, she missioned to Rio Grande de Norte, diocese of Mossoro, Brazil, where she served in city and rural areas until 1997. To that end, she attended the Latin American Institute in Washington, D.C, the Maryknoll Mission Institute, Maryknoll, N.Y.; the Marist Mission Institute in Dayton, Ohio.



In Brazil, Sr. Claire worked in Pastoral Ministry and served in different capacities: she was coordinator of Women Religious; was Diocesan Pastoral Coordinator; was Diocesan coordinator of Grassroots Christian Communities; was Bible Resource Person for the Regional Conference of Religious.



When she returned to the United States, she continued her community involvements in the Lewiston-Auburn area. She was facilitator of the Ecumenical Bible Formation; served on the Religious Orders Partnership Council; was a member of the Interventive Justice and Peace committee; was an Androscoggin Hospice volunteer. She also served as vocation coordinator and as the Province International Justice and Peace Coordinator.



Serving the most needy was a priority for Sr. Claire. For health reasons, she joined Fontbonne Community at Mount St. Joseph, Waterville in 2013.



She is survived by her sister, Louise and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Paul.



The Sisters of St. Joseph wish to extend their appreciation to the staff of Mount St. Joseph for the care, love, patience, compassion, and kindness shown to Sr. Claire.



An hour of visitation will take place starting at 9 AM on Thursday July 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on July 25 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Committal prayers and burial will be at 3 PM on July 25 in the St. Peters and Paul Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the



Sisters of St. Joseph Ministry



80 Garland Road



Winslow, ME 04901.







