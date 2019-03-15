DAMARISCOTTA - Claire B. Jeskey, 25, went to be with her Lord and her dad on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born on Oct. 29, 1993, in Cape May, N.J., the daughter of Richard Jeskey and Kimbly K. (Grass) Jeskey. Claire was a 2012 graduate of Morse High School in Bath. She was very artistic; she loved drawing, sketching and painting. Claire also loved animals, especially horses and horseback riding.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Lester and a daughter, Catherine Lester; her mother, Kimbly Jeskey of North Monmouth; three brothers, Corey Jeskey and wife, Mindy of Fort Mill, S.C., Garrett Jeskey and wife, Rita of Astoria, Ore., Andrew Jeskey and wife, Ali of Shapleigh; two nieces, Charlotte and Reese Jeskey, two nephews, Jack and Grant Jeskey; and many aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her father, Richard Jeskey in 2011.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com
Funeral services will held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 17, at the BRAGDON ~ FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring at Riverview Cemetery in Bucksport.
Published in Central Maine on Mar. 15, 2019