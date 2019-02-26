Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Ann (Michaud) MacDonald. View Sign









GARDINER - "Ann" MacDonald, 72, of Gardiner, passed away after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Fort Kent, April 24, 1947, the 13th child of O'Neal and Addie (Gerard) Michaud. She attended Richmond schools and graduated from Richmond High School. She was employed in various occupations, working for many years in electronic manufacturing in Augusta. After retirement she worked in the canteens at Camp Keyes and Camp Chamberlain, in Augusta, to keep herself busy. Ann married her own true love, John "Jack" MacDonald on July 19, 1998. They resided in the family home in Gardiner. Ann and Jack enjoyed many holiday trips to Florida and family outings to Connecticut and Canada. Her faith was Catholic. Her favorite pastimes were shopping, camping, eating out, more shopping and holidays in Florida. She will be remembered, fondly, for her kindness, selflessness and love of her family.She was predeceased by her parents, O'Neal and Addie; her husband Jack; her brothers, Richard, Robert, Eugene and Gerard; her sisters, Laurette Guy, Bertha Chudzik, Ernestine Henry, Rita Colfer, Fedora Henderson and Beatrice Holman; several nieces and nephews.She is survived by her sister Kathleen Gonyea, of Connecticut, sisters in-law, Pauline Michaud, of Connecticut, and Leslie Michaud of Maine; a dear, special niece, Louise (Fred) Frill of Florida, their sons, Andrew (Kristen), Tim (Beth), and grandnieces, Amber, Gracie, Madison, Morgan Frill and Addie Chudzik; Jack's children, Kelley Lewis, Kevin and Craig of Maine; many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of the Cardiac Unit at Maine Medical Center. and Heartland Hospice of Jacksonville for their care and kindness to Ann during her illness. A memorial Celebration of a Life well lived will be held at the convenience of her family. Cremation services provided by Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, Green Cove Springs, Fla. Published in Central Maine on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

