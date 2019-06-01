AUGUSTA - Christopher W. Duffy, 70, of Augusta, passed away on May 29, 2019 in Augusta. He was born on Nov. 20, 1948 to parents, Francis and Marie (Laughlin) Duffy.
Originally from Massachusetts, Christopher attended Quincy, Mass. schools, and later received his GED from Marshfield High School. He was a veteran, and served in the U.S. Navy. On June 7, 1969 he married Linda (Poulin) Duffy. He worked as a boiler operator at Togus VA Hospital and Statler Tissue. Christopher was also a property management specialist for the U.S. Government, until his retirement on Jan. 4, 2008.
Christopher enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, and flying large model air planes. He loved hunting, and raised rabbit dogs. Christopher also enjoyed playing Petanque, and was a news fanatic.
He was a former Elks Lodge member and also belonged to the Kennebec Valley Model Aviators.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Agnes Laughlin; and both parents.
Surviving him are his wife of nearly 50 years, Linda; his children, Karen Duffy Arbour, Kelly L. Mills; son-in-law Scott Mills; grandchildren, Connor O'Neal, Nora Mills; and a brother, Garrett Wilson.
A committal service will be held at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta, Maine on June 26, at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in Central Maine on June 1, 2019