Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Lee Denis. View Sign Service Information LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD 107 MAIN ST Fairfield , ME 04937-1528 (207)-453-6049 Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH WATERBORO - Christopher Lee Denis, 45, passed away unexpectedly in North Waterboro on July 20, 2019. Chris was born in Waterville on March 1, 1974, the son of Daniel and Linda (Doody) Denis.Chris graduated from Lawrence High School in 1992, where he excelled as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. Chris continued his educational career at Husson College, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and Administration.Since graduating college in 1996, Chris worked for various businesses including Joseph's Clothing and Sporting Goods and Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals. He settled down in the oil industry when he started working for Deer Pond Fuel and Trucking, which was his wife, Christal's family business. Over the past 12 years, Chris became part owner of the company with Christal and her mother, Sherri Hanson.Chris was predeceased by his wife, Christal (Hanson) Denis; both sets of grandparents, Manzer and Betty Doody and Alfred "Bumbo" and Muriel Denis; his uncles, Richard Denis and Gerald Denis; his cousin, Jeff Denis; and his childhood friend, Andrew Adams. Chris is survived by his parents, Linda and Daniel Denis; his brother, Chad Denis; stepchildren, Kathleen and William Goodrich and Jaclyn Carson; stepgrandchildren, who he deeply adored, Corbin and Colton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at







NORTH WATERBORO - Christopher Lee Denis, 45, passed away unexpectedly in North Waterboro on July 20, 2019. Chris was born in Waterville on March 1, 1974, the son of Daniel and Linda (Doody) Denis.Chris graduated from Lawrence High School in 1992, where he excelled as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. Chris continued his educational career at Husson College, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and Administration.Since graduating college in 1996, Chris worked for various businesses including Joseph's Clothing and Sporting Goods and Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals. He settled down in the oil industry when he started working for Deer Pond Fuel and Trucking, which was his wife, Christal's family business. Over the past 12 years, Chris became part owner of the company with Christal and her mother, Sherri Hanson.Chris was predeceased by his wife, Christal (Hanson) Denis; both sets of grandparents, Manzer and Betty Doody and Alfred "Bumbo" and Muriel Denis; his uncles, Richard Denis and Gerald Denis; his cousin, Jeff Denis; and his childhood friend, Andrew Adams. Chris is survived by his parents, Linda and Daniel Denis; his brother, Chad Denis; stepchildren, Kathleen and William Goodrich and Jaclyn Carson; stepgrandchildren, who he deeply adored, Corbin and Colton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to: Fairfield P.A.L. Sports c/o Franklin Bouchard P.O. Box 362 Fairfield, ME 04937 Published in Central Maine on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close