Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM at our home in Wayne

WAYNE - Christopher Dean Brown, 33, died unexpectedly July 6, 2019 in a boating accident.



He was born Oct. 4, 1985 to his parents, Christopher and Diana Brown, of Wayne.



Chris attended Masconomet Regional High School and Maranacook Community School. Chris enjoyed early education in Middleton, Mass., especially his favorite teacher, "Mrs. R". Later, Chris would really rather be outside boating, fishing, target practicing, and riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and snowmobiles. You would also find him tinkering with engines with his buddy, Andrew, or riding in the gas truck or plumbing with his Grampa Dean.



Later, Chris worked at the Augusta Civic Center, Ruby Tuesdays and Red Robin in Augusta.



Chris had a big heart and a kind and gentle soul. He would help anyone in need and had a great love for animals and children. He followed the Boston Red Sox, Bruins and was an avid New England Patriots fan.



Chris leaves behind many life-long friends throughout New England and did his best to keep up to date and in contact with all of them. Chris enjoyed family outings and holidays, especially Christmas and Halloween. Chris helped prepare Thanksgiving turkeys with his great-uncle, George and prepping deer with his uncle, Darren. Chris loved movies of all types, particularly horror, comedies and westerns. Chris loved music and hanging with friends, old and young, at Richardson's Beach on Lake Pocassett.



Chris was a boy scout and played Little League and lacrosse in Middleton, Mass.



Chris was predeceased by his grandparents, Dean Luscomb of Middleton, Mass. and Frederick and Alice Brown of Leeds; and his aunt, Donna O'Rourke of Danvers, Mass.



He leaves behind his parents; his sister, Jennifer and her husband, Doug Gage of Rangeley; his nephews, Blake and Brody and nieces, Delaney and Dylynne Gage; his brother, Daniel Brown and his partner, Kirsten Crosson of Fayette; his niece, Willow; maternal grandmother, Linda Luscomb of Haverhill, Mass.; his aunt, Joyce Belokonis and uncles, Dean and Sarah Luscomb and Darren and Stacey Luscomb; as well as many great-aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends and his dog, Bruschi.



A celebration of Chris' life will take place at our home in Wayne on Friday, August 30 from 4 p.m. on. All friends and family are invited to share food, music, storytelling and laughter on this day.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



Memorial contributions in Chris' memory may be



made to the



Barbara Bush



Children's Hospital



22 Bramhall St.



Portland, ME 04102







