She was born May 14, 1928, in Sidney, the daughter of Scott and Una Mitchell. She attended elementary school in Sidney and graduated from Williams High School in Oakland in 1947.



With enthusiasm and pride, she devoted herself to the role of homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and mentor. Her interests were varied, including cooking, sewing, craft projects, swimming, and Girl Scout leadership. Animals, especially cats, including "Calli" the calico were her constant companions.



She cherished time spent swimming with the "Oakland Bubble Babies". Married to Lawrence Reynolds (Peanut), the couple enjoyed trips to Down East Maine, building a camp at Moosehead Lake, and winter residence in Florida.



She was predeceased by her husband in 1986. The companionship of a friend, Myron Wentworth, extended the enjoyment of retirement years. Christine (Teen) was a devoted member of the Oakland-Sidney United Methodist Church, a member of the United Methodist Women and active with the "Lunch Bunch" Committee. For numerous years Christine consistently visited nursing homes, provided transportation to others, took food to shut-ins and extended a helping hand wherever she found a need. She will be greatly missed by the many friends who have shared warm relationships and lasting friendships, recognizing her as "Teen", "Tina", "Kitty", "Gertrude", or Christine.



She is survived by daughter Lillie Dugan and husband James of Cortland, N.Y.; grandchildren Carrie Hutter, age 46 of Keeseville N.Y., Jae Dugan, age 43 (Giang) of Jamesville N.Y., and Sarah Mitchell, age 42 (Glenn Ballantyne) of Harker Heights Texas. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister in-law, Charlotte Lovejoy of Oakland.



A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later time to be announced.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may



be made to the:



Oakland-Sidney United Methodist Church



in memory of Christine Reynolds



20 West School Street



Oakland ME 04963, or the



Humane Society



Waterville Area



100 Webb Road



Waterville ME 04901







