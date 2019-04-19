Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PALMYRA - Christine W. Glazier Kelley, 92, formerly of Readfield and Pittston, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge in Augusta.



Christine was born Dec. 19, 1926 in North Conway, N.H., the daughter of Freeman and Lillian (Mayo) Wheaton.



She worked at the State of Maine as a Purchasing Agent at AMHI for 15 years, retiring in 1988. She also worked for Fairfield Insurance and National Grange Insurance in Augusta for many years.



Christine was predeceased by her first husband Francis Glazier on Oct. 18, 1970, her second husband Arthur Kelley on July 31, 1996, and her special companion William Buckland of Palmyra.



She is survived by her sons, Francis W. Glazier and wife Jane of Winthrop and Glenn Glazier and his wife Patricia Dearborn of Corinth; granddaughter Jennifer Wright and her fiancé Kasey Moore and grandson Francis Glazier, granddaughters Diantha Glazier and her partner Michelle Frigon and Heidi Dening and her husband Scott; great-grandchildren Cody Mower, Madison Wright, Isabelle Wright, Alli Dening and Jacob Dening; brother-in-law Sumner Glazier and his wife Jean, sisters-in-law Lois Reed and Arlene Gardner; a special friend and caregiver Linda Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews.



Special thanks goes out to the staff at Glenridge Care Facility for their kindness and care of Christine.



Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 52 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at 12:00 noon at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close