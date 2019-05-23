Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Daystar Chapel Lakewood Rd Madison , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Christine Elaine (Corson) Miller, 90, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Skowhegan, on Dec. 25, 1928 to Alcius T. Corson and Isabelle M. (Avery) Corson.



Christine worked for many years as a machine operator for various shoe companies. During her working years, she also worked for the Department of Unemployment as a receptionist.



Her son, Bruce taught her to drive a car and she managed to get her license at 50 years of age. She liked to run the roads. Christine enjoyed attending church with Bruce and his wife, Min, at Daystar Chapel.



After retiring, she enjoyed traveling to see her granddaughters in Virginia and Texas. She loved fishing, hunting, swimming and camping with her son and his family over the years. While camping she was known to make friends with the chipmunks and had them feeding right out of her hand. She was successful on a few hunts shooting a moose at the age of 70 and her last deer at the rightful young age of 75.



Christine enjoyed reading, drawing, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She sewed a vest for her great-grandson's Christmas concert and drew pictures for her granddaughter's book reports. In her later years, she enjoyed putting together puzzles in the common area of her apartment building. She had a green thumb and loved gardening, feeding the birds, and chasing the squirrels from her bird feeders.



She is survived by her son, Bruce Miller and his wife, Min, of Norridgewock; granddaughters, Tyra Corson and her husband, David of Skowhegan, Shannon Larsen and partner, Connie Cox of Denton, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Nicole and Mitchell; three step grandchildren, Adam, Jeremy and his wife, Paula, and Isaac; three step great-grandchildren, Wesley, Everett, and Natalie; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Soucy, of Skowhegan; half brother, Phillip Green of Wells; sisters-in-law, Mary Miller, Virginia Hayden, Lucille Kahawaiolaa and her husband, Francis; and many nieces and nephews.



Christine was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Miller; a son, Brian Miller, an infant daughter, Belinda Miller; her mother and father; four brothers, Eugene Corson, Lester Corson, Richard Corson, Alcius Corson Jr., three sisters, Maxine Steeves, Beatrice McKenney, and Shirley Greene; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for the excellent care they provided over the past three and half years as well as the staff from Beacon Hospice.



A viewing will take place at Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan on Saturday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. at Daystar Chapel, Lakewood Rd., Madison. Burial will follow at the Sunsetview Cemetery, Mercer Rd., Norridgewock.







