AUGUSTA - Christine Dupuis, 85, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge, Augusta, following a long illness. She was born in Augusta on Feb. 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry and Alida (Veilleux) Bechard.Mrs. Dupuis was a graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.She had been employed by Dr. Robert Patenaude, DDS, for several years before her illness. She previously worked for over 20 years at Frank X. Pomerleau's.Mrs. Dupuis was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Society and the North Augusta Trailblazers.She was predeceased by her husband, Roland J. "Duke" Dupuis; a daughter, Lori Dupuis; two brothers, Aime and Roger Bechard, a sister, Lorraine Danforth and two brothers-in-law, Lawrence Danforth and Nelson Doyon.Mrs. Dupuis is survived by her son, Paul Dupuis and his wife Kelly of Vassalboro; two daughters, Jean Dupuis and her companion Earl Allen and Judy Wildes and her husband Russell, all of Augusta; a sister, Edna Doyon of Augusta; six grandchildren: Jessie Geyer and her husband Shawn, Derek Wildes and his wife Erica, Kim Taylor and her husband Josh, Brittany Dupuis, Travis Allen and his companion Courtney Elliot and Josh Broad and his companion Jen Cloutier; four step-grandchildren: Amanda and Tiffany Allen, Jake Wildes and his wife Heather and Katie Tweedie and her husband Eric; six great-grandchildren: Riley and Jaden Geyer, Mason and Avery Wildes, Gabrielle Glass and Kiley Taylor; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.Relatives and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m., Monday, April 22 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where members of the Ladies of St. Anne Society are asked to meet at 4 p.m. to recite prayers for their departed member. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com The family wishes that memorial donationsin Christine's namebe made to:MaineGeneralRehabilitation andNursing CareActivities Fund40 Glenridge Dr.Au gusta, ME, 04330 Funeral Home Plummer Funeral Home Inc

