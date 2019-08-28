VASSALBORO - Christine Anne McCormick passed away unexpectedly on August 18th, 2019 due to medical complications, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Worcester, Mass. on Jan. 15, 1958.Christine, better known by many as Tina, and her former husband Paul Gamache, raised their two children in Waterville. Tina was a nurturer by heart, and made every child around her feel welcomed and loved. She was very creative and crafty, and enjoyed teaching others to be the same.Tina loved to bake, it was her therapy. She spend most of her last year teaching her granddaughters to bake and sew. Tina had spent her last summer enjoying the company of her grandchildren and newly found friend, Effie Reynolds. Tina was an advocate for rescue animals. Her last two fur babies were Mika and Squirt. Tina was a beautiful person inside and out, and anyone that knew her cherished their time with her.Tina felt at peace by the water and was lucky enough to spend her last summer on the lake at Effie's camp. Her grandchildren were her world. She loved camping, dancing, cooking and playing poker.Tina is survived by her daughter Brienna Pelletier and Wendell Baker, and son Sean Gamache and Amanda Jones; grandchildren Christopher, Meilani, Brayden, Dominic, Sabrina, William, Malaki, Michael, Elisha and Destiny.An open Celebration of Life will be held at Fort Halifax Park in Winslow at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2019. Tina's cremation is being handled by Funeral Alternatives in Augusta, Maine.In lieu of flowers, please make donations inher name to the Waterville Area Humane Society
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019