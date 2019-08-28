Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Anne McCormick. View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives Group - Augusta 198 Western Avenue Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-626-8100 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Fort Halifax Park Winslow , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VASSALBORO - Christine Anne McCormick passed away unexpectedly on August 18th, 2019 due to medical complications, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Worcester, Mass. on Jan. 15, 1958.Christine, better known by many as Tina, and her former husband Paul Gamache, raised their two children in Waterville. Tina was a nurturer by heart, and made every child around her feel welcomed and loved. She was very creative and crafty, and enjoyed teaching others to be the same.Tina loved to bake, it was her therapy. She spend most of her last year teaching her granddaughters to bake and sew. Tina had spent her last summer enjoying the company of her grandchildren and newly found friend, Effie Reynolds. Tina was an advocate for rescue animals. Her last two fur babies were Mika and Squirt. Tina was a beautiful person inside and out, and anyone that knew her cherished their time with her.Tina felt at peace by the water and was lucky enough to spend her last summer on the lake at Effie's camp. Her grandchildren were her world. She loved camping, dancing, cooking and playing poker.Tina is survived by her daughter Brienna Pelletier and Wendell Baker, and son Sean Gamache and Amanda Jones; grandchildren Christopher, Meilani, Brayden, Dominic, Sabrina, William, Malaki, Michael, Elisha and Destiny.An open Celebration of Life will be held at Fort Halifax Park in Winslow at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2019. Tina's cremation is being handled by Funeral Alternatives in Augusta, Maine.In lieu of flowers, please make donations inher name to the Waterville Area Humane Society







VASSALBORO - Christine Anne McCormick passed away unexpectedly on August 18th, 2019 due to medical complications, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Worcester, Mass. on Jan. 15, 1958.Christine, better known by many as Tina, and her former husband Paul Gamache, raised their two children in Waterville. Tina was a nurturer by heart, and made every child around her feel welcomed and loved. She was very creative and crafty, and enjoyed teaching others to be the same.Tina loved to bake, it was her therapy. She spend most of her last year teaching her granddaughters to bake and sew. Tina had spent her last summer enjoying the company of her grandchildren and newly found friend, Effie Reynolds. Tina was an advocate for rescue animals. Her last two fur babies were Mika and Squirt. Tina was a beautiful person inside and out, and anyone that knew her cherished their time with her.Tina felt at peace by the water and was lucky enough to spend her last summer on the lake at Effie's camp. Her grandchildren were her world. She loved camping, dancing, cooking and playing poker.Tina is survived by her daughter Brienna Pelletier and Wendell Baker, and son Sean Gamache and Amanda Jones; grandchildren Christopher, Meilani, Brayden, Dominic, Sabrina, William, Malaki, Michael, Elisha and Destiny.An open Celebration of Life will be held at Fort Halifax Park in Winslow at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2019. Tina's cremation is being handled by Funeral Alternatives in Augusta, Maine.In lieu of flowers, please make donations inher name to the Waterville Area Humane Society Published in Central Maine on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close