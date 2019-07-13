Guest Book View Sign Service Information Strong-Hancock Funeral Home 612 Main St Damariscotta , ME 04543 (207)-563-3550 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITEFIELD - Chris Simpson, 64, passed away on the afternoon of July 9, 2019. Chris worked for the Maine Public Utilities Commission since 1985, with a four-year break to pursue a lifelong passion by teaching at Stepping Stones Montessori School.



Chris's two great pastimes were playing volleyball and guitar (although not simultaneously!) through which he made many true and lifelong friends. Chris hosted weekly volleyball games at his house, featuring strong competition and even stronger friendships.



Chris's skilled guitar-playing was featured in a number of popular Maine bands, including Leopard Girls, Fault Line, and the Blutonics. In addition, Chris helped found the Batesville Blues Band in 1984 while living in Virginia and he treasured that band's annual reunion gigs. Chris always made sure others came first and everyone felt included whether at work or play.



Chris is survived by his loving wife, Laurie; his mother, Barbara; his brother, Stewart; and nieces and nephews, Maggie, Julia, Adam, Jake and Jason and their families. Chris will also be missed by the family menagerie, especially his beloved Dixon, who cherished Chris's prodigious belly rubs.



Chris was predeceased by his father, Wendell; and his sister, Karen.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting:



Contributions in Chris's memory can be sent to



Lucky Pup Rescue



P.O. Box 461



Kennebunkport, ME 04046



or



Stepping Stones Montessori School



195 Hallowell Road



Chelsea, ME 04330







WHITEFIELD - Chris Simpson, 64, passed away on the afternoon of July 9, 2019. Chris worked for the Maine Public Utilities Commission since 1985, with a four-year break to pursue a lifelong passion by teaching at Stepping Stones Montessori School.Chris's two great pastimes were playing volleyball and guitar (although not simultaneously!) through which he made many true and lifelong friends. Chris hosted weekly volleyball games at his house, featuring strong competition and even stronger friendships.Chris's skilled guitar-playing was featured in a number of popular Maine bands, including Leopard Girls, Fault Line, and the Blutonics. In addition, Chris helped found the Batesville Blues Band in 1984 while living in Virginia and he treasured that band's annual reunion gigs. Chris always made sure others came first and everyone felt included whether at work or play.Chris is survived by his loving wife, Laurie; his mother, Barbara; his brother, Stewart; and nieces and nephews, Maggie, Julia, Adam, Jake and Jason and their families. Chris will also be missed by the family menagerie, especially his beloved Dixon, who cherished Chris's prodigious belly rubs.Chris was predeceased by his father, Wendell; and his sister, Karen.Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com Contributions in Chris's memory can be sent toLucky Pup RescueP.O. Box 461Kennebunkport, ME 04046orStepping Stones Montessori School195 Hallowell RoadChelsea, ME 04330 Published in Central Maine on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close