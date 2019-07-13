WHITEFIELD - Chris Simpson, 64, passed away on the afternoon of July 9, 2019. Chris worked for the Maine Public Utilities Commission since 1985, with a four-year break to pursue a lifelong passion by teaching at Stepping Stones Montessori School.
Chris's two great pastimes were playing volleyball and guitar (although not simultaneously!) through which he made many true and lifelong friends. Chris hosted weekly volleyball games at his house, featuring strong competition and even stronger friendships.
Chris's skilled guitar-playing was featured in a number of popular Maine bands, including Leopard Girls, Fault Line, and the Blutonics. In addition, Chris helped found the Batesville Blues Band in 1984 while living in Virginia and he treasured that band's annual reunion gigs. Chris always made sure others came first and everyone felt included whether at work or play.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Laurie; his mother, Barbara; his brother, Stewart; and nieces and nephews, Maggie, Julia, Adam, Jake and Jason and their families. Chris will also be missed by the family menagerie, especially his beloved Dixon, who cherished Chris's prodigious belly rubs.
Chris was predeceased by his father, Wendell; and his sister, Karen.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543.
Contributions in Chris's memory can be sent to
Lucky Pup Rescue
P.O. Box 461
Kennebunkport, ME 04046
or
Stepping Stones Montessori School
195 Hallowell Road
Chelsea, ME 04330
Published in Central Maine on July 13, 2019