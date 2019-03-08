Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Johnson. View Sign

RANDOLPH - Cheryl Johnson, 63, of Randolph passed away at MaineGeneral Medical Center on the evening of March 5, 2019, surrounded by family.



Cheryl was predeceased by her husband Richard Johnson and her brother Richard Christian. Cheryl is survived by her mother, Georgia Wrona and her husband, Jon; a daughter, Stacy Blier and her husband, Charles; two grandchildren, Robert Blier and Alysha Saulnier; and two great-grandchildren, Jonathan Saulnier and Anastaisia Heyns.



Cheryl was loved by many and will never be forgotten.



Private services will be held at a later date.



