READFIELD - Charlotte M. McGibney, our sweet, feisty Mom, Grammy and Great-Grammy passed from this life into her eternal life on April 3, 2019. Born in West Haven, Conn. on Nov. 4, 1924, she and her family moved to Hallowell around 1928. She attended Hallowell schools and met the red-haired boy, Richard E. McGibney from Brookton, who would be her husband for 59 years. She worked for many years at the Hallowell Shoe Shop.



Charlotte was a woman of few words, leaving the storytelling and teasing to her husband and other family members who share the gift of gab. She was a woman of faith and principle and had a mischievous grin that communicated much. She was content to let Dad take center stage, but she never took the back seat.



She was predeceased by her husband in 2001; and in 2009, by a great-grandson, Kayden Devine.



She was loved by her children: Richard E. McGibney Jr. (wife Rose) and Donna McGibney; her grandchildren, Jenifer McGibney (Art), Kathleen Newman (Brian), Trish Gosline (Nelson), Richard McGibney III (Karen), Diana Slavin (Scott), Katie McGibney, and Gerri Chesney (Lisa). Added to the family over the years are great-grandchildren, Kegan and Dylan Burgess, Shelby and Ricky McGibney, Sadie, Quinn and Ben Slavin, and Kolby Devine.



There will be no public visiting hours. A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at Wayside Chapel, Neck Road, West Gardiner, on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m., followed by a time of food, fellowship and storytelling.



A committal service will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. in the chapel at the Veterans' Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.



The family would like to thank the staff on 2-West at MaineGeneral and Drs. Groen and Hoffman for their compassionate and tender care of our matriarch during her brief stay with them.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







