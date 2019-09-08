WINTHROP - Charles R. Mann, 87, of Winthrop, peacefully passed away Sept. 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and children.
Charles was born in Detroit, Mich. on Sept. 6, 1931, the son of Arthur and Lucille (Daniels) Mann, and grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He entered the US Army at age 16 to serve his country for 21 years. Upon returning to civilian life in 1968, his family settled in Merrimack, N.H. while he worked for Raytheon Company in Andover Mass., as a logistic engineer for 24 years.
Upon retirement he and his wife, Elaine, moved to Winthrop where he started the State of Maine Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs for Kids through the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. He volunteered 20 years to the program.
Charles was an American Legion member of Post #3, Nashua, N.H. for many years and most recently Post #40 of Winthrop, a total of 49 years.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Mary Lou; and daughter, Cheryl.
He is survived by his wife Elaine of Winthrop, being married 63 years; four children, Robert of Augusta, Mary Lou and her husband Raymond Moore of Bradford, Vt., Jon and his wife Susan of Nashua, N.H., Amy and her husband Thomas Jalbert of North Monmouth; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many, many friends he had met along his life journey.
A special appreciation to the Central Maine Medical Center, Cardiac Unit, Lewiston; Androscoggin Hospice Facility of Auburn; and all of the home hospice care nurses and LNA's who lovingly cared for Charles.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Private burial with military honors will be held in the Maine Veterans Memorial cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to aid veterans to the:
Travis Mills Foundation
747 Western Ave.
Manchester, ME 04351
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 8, 2019