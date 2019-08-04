Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. Pare. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Send Flowers Obituary

OAKLAND - Charles J. Pare, 81, of Oakland, formerly of Enfield, Ct. died on Saturday July 27, 2019 at his home with his best friend and life-mate Pauline Mathieu and family by his side. He was born on June 28, 1938 in Hartford, Ct., the son of Alice (Sullivan) and Edward Pare. He attended and graduated from Hartford schools before enlisting in the US Air Force.



He married Jeanette Malpas and together they would have three children. Charles worked at combustion engineering and then was a senior materials analyst with Pratt & Whitney where he retired.. He was instrumental in opening the Senior Center in Oakland with Sherry Gilbert.



He is survived by his children: Mark Pare and his wife Joanne of Arizona; his daughter Annette Ramsdell and her husband Andrew of Connecticut; his daughter Michelle Leary of Arizona; his grandchildren: Kristen Pare, David Ramsdell, Brett Pare, Taryn Ramsdell, Brenden Leary, Courtney (Pare) Hollman, Keegan Leary, MacKenzie Ramsdell; his great-grandchildren: Luca, Finley, Zoe, Kali, Luna, Finn, Ava and Kayden; his brother James Pare of Connecticut and his sister Pauline Collins of Florida; as well as a large extended family. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years; his great-grandson Kaydence Charles Ramsdell; his brother Raymond and his sister Mary.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 8, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 112 Silver Street, Waterville; will be a burial later that day at 1 p.m. at the chapel at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. Please visit



For those who wish, donations may be made in Charles' memory to:



NE Division, Inc.



1 Bowdoin Mill Island



Suite 300



Topsham, ME 04086







