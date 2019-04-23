ORLAND - Charles H. Bishop passed away at his home in Orland on April 21, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. He was born on June 7, 1931, in Bucksport the son of Charles T. Bishop Sr. and Elizabeth (Francis) Bishop. Charles served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He and his wife of 50 years Leona met in Norridgewock and moved to Orland in 1959 where they started a home and raised their four sons. He started Bishop's Auto Body in 1961 as he managed this successfully, continued to do so for the last 58 years and enjoyed the help of his grandson, Steven Bishop very much. He had endless hobbies including aviation, square-dancing, playing bluegrass gospel music, was a tenth degree black belt in karate and a third degree in the Knights of Columbus. He was predeceased by two of his sons, Mark A. Bishop and Keith A. Bishop, as well as his two wives, Leona S. Bishop and Ruthetta (Mason) Bishop. He is survived by his siblings, Rich Bishop, Dennis Bishop, Angie Querian, Ruth Hardy, and Dodie Bridges. His sons, Matthew Bishop and wife, Melinda of Bucksport; his son, Darren of Bucksport; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends which were very fond of him and respected him a great deal. Visitation will be at Mitchell Tweedie Funeral Home 28 in Bucksport on Sunday April 28 from 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Franklin St., Bucksport, on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m., with committal to follow at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Cemetery, a reception will follow the burial at St. Vincent De Paul Parish Hall. www.mitchelltweedie-young.com
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 23, 2019