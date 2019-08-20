Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Charlie" Gow Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - On Aug. 8, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House, Charlie went to be with the Lord after a long but determined battle with declining health.



Charlie was born in Augusta, to Gee Sue "Charles" Gow Sr. and Margaret Taylor Gow. He spent his entire life in Augusta. His schooling started in a one room school house through graduation from Cony High School.



An excellent work ethic was instilled in him by his foster parents, Edith and Harry Hughes where he first learned to love gardening. Charlie gave his all to any employer from picking beans as a kid, supervising at Hazard Shoe and retiring from Maine Yankee Nuclear Plant for which he was most proud.



Hobbies gave him a channel for his talents and creativity from building and flying model airplanes, metal detecting, rock hounding, gem polishing and setting, cooking, playing guitar, woodworking, aviation, sail boating, snowmobiling and photography. One activity that defined him was fishing, with a special love for fly fishing. For over 30 years he enjoyed many memorable fishing trips with his best fishing buddies, Sean Day and Doug Ames.



As a young man Charlie built his home which always gave him great pride. A jack of all trades, he could fix and build just about anything.



When his health started to decline and despite his limitations, he was a man of faith and never complained or felt sorry for himself. When he was feeling well he was ready for an adventure with his sweetheart, Sandy.



He is survived by, his first wife, Jackie Gates of West Gardiner their children, Mark Gow of Sidney, Ginger Desrosiers and partner, Robert Day of Clinton and Doreen Gow of Augusta; grandchildren, Amy Case, Heidi Gow, Liana Laplante, Isaiah Desrosiers (predeceased), Carissa Cotterly and Joshua Desrosiers; great-granddaughter, Kayleen Crandall; sisters, Pat Bowditch, Sandy Horan



The family would like to thank the following for their excellent and compassionate care, Dr. Roger Hall, Dr. Esther Shao, Dr. Cynthia Desoi, Maine Medical Center staff.



A graveside service is planned for August 23 at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta followed by a gathering at the American Legion Post 2 in Augusta.



Donations in his memory may be made to



Maine Audubon Society



American Heart



Association



Local Animal Shelters







AUGUSTA - On Aug. 8, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House, Charlie went to be with the Lord after a long but determined battle with declining health.Charlie was born in Augusta, to Gee Sue "Charles" Gow Sr. and Margaret Taylor Gow. He spent his entire life in Augusta. His schooling started in a one room school house through graduation from Cony High School.An excellent work ethic was instilled in him by his foster parents, Edith and Harry Hughes where he first learned to love gardening. Charlie gave his all to any employer from picking beans as a kid, supervising at Hazard Shoe and retiring from Maine Yankee Nuclear Plant for which he was most proud.Hobbies gave him a channel for his talents and creativity from building and flying model airplanes, metal detecting, rock hounding, gem polishing and setting, cooking, playing guitar, woodworking, aviation, sail boating, snowmobiling and photography. One activity that defined him was fishing, with a special love for fly fishing. For over 30 years he enjoyed many memorable fishing trips with his best fishing buddies, Sean Day and Doug Ames.As a young man Charlie built his home which always gave him great pride. A jack of all trades, he could fix and build just about anything.When his health started to decline and despite his limitations, he was a man of faith and never complained or felt sorry for himself. When he was feeling well he was ready for an adventure with his sweetheart, Sandy.He is survived by, his first wife, Jackie Gates of West Gardiner their children, Mark Gow of Sidney, Ginger Desrosiers and partner, Robert Day of Clinton and Doreen Gow of Augusta; grandchildren, Amy Case, Heidi Gow, Liana Laplante, Isaiah Desrosiers (predeceased), Carissa Cotterly and Joshua Desrosiers; great-granddaughter, Kayleen Crandall; sisters, Pat Bowditch, Sandy Horan Smith , Rebecca Albertson, Brenda Johnson Horan, Debora Greene, Diana Downs and Sonja Fredrick; and his loving and devoted partner, Sandy Fairweather of South Portland.The family would like to thank the following for their excellent and compassionate care, Dr. Roger Hall, Dr. Esther Shao, Dr. Cynthia Desoi, Maine Medical Center staff.A graveside service is planned for August 23 at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta followed by a gathering at the American Legion Post 2 in Augusta.Donations in his memory may be made toMaine Audubon SocietyAmerican HeartAssociationLocal Animal Shelters Published in Central Maine on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close