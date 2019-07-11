CLINTON - Charles G. Koller, 76, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, with his children by his side. He was born on July 2, 1943, in Waterbury Conn., the son of Charles G. Koller and Annie (Maslar) Koller.
Charles was a 1961 graduate of Fairfield Prep. He served in the Marine Corp from 1961-1966. He enjoyed his family, his dogs, Harleys and computers.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles G. Koller, his mother, Annie (Maslar) Koller; and his wife, Janet M. Koller.
Charles is survived by his children, Rick Koller, Sandra McCausland and her husband, Craig, and Steve Koller; five grandchildren, Courtney Koller, Dylan McCausland and Chase McCausland, Kaitlyn Koller and Stephen Koller.
A service will be held on July 27 at 12 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. 573 N. Main St., Pittsfield, ME 04967.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maplecrest for their wonderful care of our dad, Chuck.
Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.
Published in Central Maine on July 11, 2019