Obituary Guest Book View Sign





When he was 7 years old and his brother Fernand was 6, they moved to an orphanage. At about the age of 12, they moved out together to work in a logging camp. In the 1960's they both moved to Dexter where each raised his family. Charlie graduated from Dexter Regional High School and worked at shoe factories, retiring from San Antonio Shoe Company. His interests included gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was quite a deer slayer in his youth. He loved his pets, family, and jelly donuts and ice cream at 2 a.m.



He is survived by his son, stepdaughter and her sons, as well as many grandchildren and extended family members. He was predeceased by his wife; his daughter; and four siblings.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Anne's Church, Dexter. Committal services will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter, where Charlie and his brother and best friend, Fernand, will be laid to rest together.



Those who wish may leave written condolences at







DEXTER - Charles Auguste Busque, 80, died unexpectedly Feb. 10, 2019, at his home with his beloved pets by his side. He was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, a son of Charles and Rachelle (Nadeau) Busque.When he was 7 years old and his brother Fernand was 6, they moved to an orphanage. At about the age of 12, they moved out together to work in a logging camp. In the 1960's they both moved to Dexter where each raised his family. Charlie graduated from Dexter Regional High School and worked at shoe factories, retiring from San Antonio Shoe Company. His interests included gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was quite a deer slayer in his youth. He loved his pets, family, and jelly donuts and ice cream at 2 a.m.He is survived by his son, stepdaughter and her sons, as well as many grandchildren and extended family members. He was predeceased by his wife; his daughter; and four siblings.A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Anne's Church, Dexter. Committal services will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter, where Charlie and his brother and best friend, Fernand, will be laid to rest together.Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com Funeral Home Crosby & Neal Funeral Home, Dexter - Dexter

61 Main Street

Dexter , ME 04930

207-924-6890 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close