DEXTER - Charles Auguste Busque, 80, died unexpectedly Feb. 10, 2019, at his home with his beloved pets by his side. He was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, a son of Charles and Rachelle (Nadeau) Busque.
When he was 7 years old and his brother Fernand was 6, they moved to an orphanage. At about the age of 12, they moved out together to work in a logging camp. In the 1960's they both moved to Dexter where each raised his family. Charlie graduated from Dexter Regional High School and worked at shoe factories, retiring from San Antonio Shoe Company. His interests included gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was quite a deer slayer in his youth. He loved his pets, family, and jelly donuts and ice cream at 2 a.m.
He is survived by his son, stepdaughter and her sons, as well as many grandchildren and extended family members. He was predeceased by his wife; his daughter; and four siblings.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Anne's Church, Dexter. Committal services will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter, where Charlie and his brother and best friend, Fernand, will be laid to rest together.
