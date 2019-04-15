Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANSON - Charles Alton Manzer, 76, of Anson, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home with his family at his side.



Charlie was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Madison, the youngest of Ralph and Amy (Clark) Manzer's seven children, who all survive him, Ralph, Sherman and wife, June, Evangaline Bessey and husband, Vaughn, Frank and wife, Dorothy, Pauline Viles and husband, Earl and Shirley "Sue" Poirier.



He grew up on Ralph and Amy's farm and later built his home next door, where he lived for 48 years. He graduated salutatorian of Anson Academy, class of 1961. In his youth, he was known for his love of hot rods and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. There are many people who remember having their first ride on a Harley with Charlie. Charlie had a natural aptitude for working with mechanical and electrical devices, which he continued to expand and enjoy throughout his life. His first jobs were in North Anson at Gould's Service Station and First National Grocery.



He married Gene Peary and had two sons, Carl and Dean. He worked for the state of Maine highway department which began his long association with various highway construction and maintenance industries. Later, he married Celine Rodrigue and had two more sons, Chris and Clinton. He built and worked on his home and small farm which suited his highly independent outlook on living. Charlie settled into early semi-retirement while still using his unique knowledge and skills to assist DMC Industries, Pav-Mat and Mattingly Products Company, as well as many individuals to succeed with their endeavors. Charlie enjoyed travelling extensively in his conversion camper bus with his companion of the last thirty years, Gayle Westerveld.



Charlie took a great deal of pride in his independence. He enjoyed developing creative solutions to tackle various projects and improvements on the farm. Charlie helped family and friends with their projects and was often consulted to solve various problems. He enjoyed visiting in the furnace room and bus barn telling stories and solving the world's problems. Charlie passed after a long personal struggle with an illness that he refused to let define his life.



Along with his siblings, he is survived by his sons, Carl Manzer of Anson, Dean Manzer of Anson, Chris Manzer and wife, Georgiana of Atkinson, N.H., and Clinton Manzer and wife, Laurie of North Anson; his grandchildren, Carl Jr., Alan, Mickaela, Dean, Elizabeth, Charles, Corbin and Cailee; and one great-grandchild, Trinity Carey.



He was predeceased by his parents; sister-in-law, Alverna "Puggie" Manzer and brother-in-law, David Poirier.



A celebration of life will be held later this spring.



In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution to hospice or the .







