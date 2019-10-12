Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. "Bud" Peirce III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BREWER - Charles "Bud" A. Peirce III, 72, formerly of Veazie and Manchester, Maine, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at Brewer Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 8, 1947, in Augusta, son of Charles A. Peirce Jr. and Barbara (Young) Peirce. Bud was a graduate of Cony High School, class of 1965, and the University of Maine, class of 1970, majoring in economics.He was the co-founder and administrative director of the American Institute for Creative Education for 30 years.Family was very important to him. A love of his was maritime history, especially in the St. Croix Valley and Passamaquoddy Bay area.Bud was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.He developed a talent for gardening as evidenced by the lovely landscaping surrounding his home in Manchester. Bud enjoyed photography and produced many beautiful flower calendars for friends and family annually.He is survived by his sister, Catherine Hopper and brother- in-law, Edward Hopper and nephew, Christopher Hopper, all of Orono, and a special friend, Terry McCabe of Farmingdale.Bud's family thanks the staff of at Brewer Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care given to him over the past 15 months.A private committal service will be held for the family at a later date.Those who wish to remember Bud in a special way may make gifts in his memory to a . Condolences to the family may be expressed at







BREWER - Charles "Bud" A. Peirce III, 72, formerly of Veazie and Manchester, Maine, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at Brewer Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 8, 1947, in Augusta, son of Charles A. Peirce Jr. and Barbara (Young) Peirce. Bud was a graduate of Cony High School, class of 1965, and the University of Maine, class of 1970, majoring in economics.He was the co-founder and administrative director of the American Institute for Creative Education for 30 years.Family was very important to him. A love of his was maritime history, especially in the St. Croix Valley and Passamaquoddy Bay area.Bud was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.He developed a talent for gardening as evidenced by the lovely landscaping surrounding his home in Manchester. Bud enjoyed photography and produced many beautiful flower calendars for friends and family annually.He is survived by his sister, Catherine Hopper and brother- in-law, Edward Hopper and nephew, Christopher Hopper, all of Orono, and a special friend, Terry McCabe of Farmingdale.Bud's family thanks the staff of at Brewer Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care given to him over the past 15 months.A private committal service will be held for the family at a later date.Those who wish to remember Bud in a special way may make gifts in his memory to a . Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.Brookings Smith .com. Published in Central Maine on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations