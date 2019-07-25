PITTSTON - Charles "Charlie" A. DeGuisto, 58, of Pittston passed away at his home on July 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer and brain tumors. Charlie was born in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., on Dec. 9, 1960, the son of the late Charles and Patricia (Martin) DeGuisto Sr. He graduated from MCI in 1980.
Charlie served in the U.S. Air Force and the Maine Army National Guard for a total of 27 years. He was proud to have served his country and after being honorably discharged he worked for companies such as KCCF, Loomis, K-Mart, Maine State Prison, and Maine DOT.
Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and swimming as well as relaxing at home watching the morning sunrise. Charlie was always serving his communities being in the volunteer fire departments in the towns of Litchfield and Pittston. He was also a former member of the Masonic Lodge.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Eileen DeGuisto; his children, Jennifer Weymouth, Valarie O'Halloran, Holly Lohan, Brittany DeGuisto, Nicole Lohan and Jeremy Porter. Charlie also leaves his siblings, Cindy Remick, Chippy Nichols, Bill DeGuisto, many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A military burial will take place at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Aug. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of His Life at the following address: 1016 Wiscasset Road, Pittston, Maine.
Published in Central Maine on July 25, 2019