LEWISTON - Charlene R. Cunliffe, 87, of Monmouth, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. She was born May 26, 1932 in Monmouth, the daughter of Charles Henry and Mildred (Bamford) Robinson. She graduated in 1950 from Monmouth Academy, Central Maine General Hospital (CMG) School of Nursing becoming a registered nurse, working in Mississippi and Monmouth, and she received her BA from Thomas College in Waterville. On Nov. 21, 1953, Charlene and Ralph F. Cunliffe were married in Monmouth; Ralph passed away in 1993.Charlene worked as the school nurse in Monmouth for 26 years, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, knitting and crocheting. She was a member of Monmouth Community Church, charter member of the Cottrell-Taylor Christmas Basket Fund, honoree trustee of Monmouth Fair, Mothers Club, CMMC Alumni and she started the fluoride program in the Monmouth schools.She is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda Ritchie of Orange Park, Fla., Terry and Roger Whittier of Monmouth and Florida, Jim and Ivy Cunliffe of Monmouth; her grandchildren and their spouses, Heather and Kevin Schiffer, Jennie and Paul Culpepper, Penny and Chip Webster, Kristi and Jon Laverdiere, Frank and Danielle Whittier, Kassey Cunliffe and Tylor Orchard; her great-grandchildren, Jordan and Colby Webster, Nathan and Natalie Schiffer, Dylan Lajoie, Levi Laverdiere, Mahdis Verrill, Adaline and Palmer Whittier. Charlene is also survived by many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Charlene was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ralph; her sister, Barbara Robinson; her daughter, Mary Archer in 2015 and son-in-law, Tim Archer in 2016. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth. Visiting will be from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. A private interment will be at Glenside Cemetery, Turkey Lane, Winthrop, Maine.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com If desired, contributions may be made to:The Cottrell-Taylor Christmas Basket Fund PO Box 218 Monmouth, ME 04259 Published in Central Maine on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

