WATERVILLE - Charlene Maturi, 72, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. Charlene was born on Dec. 30, 1946 to Joseph and Beatrice Linteau Baron at Sister's Hospital in Waterville. Charlene was a lifelong Waterville resident.



She was educated in the Waterville public schools and at Mt. Merci Academy, graduating from Waterville High in 1965. She graduated from Carnegie Institute in Massachusetts with a degree in Medical Technology. She sat for the AMT exam and became involved in the state organization. She worked as a medical technologist in local hospitals, Penn Bay in Rockport and in a physician's office. During this time, she helped organize the state group.



Charlene held many positions in the organization from secretary to president. She served as registration chair for over 30 years for the Northeast Laboratory Conference. Charlene received many awards including Technologist of the Year and the Foundation Award. On the national level she was recognized with the President's Award, Distinguished Achievement Award and the Pillar Award. She received her 50-year membership pin this year.



Charlene was predeceased by her parents; and an infant brother.



She is survived by two sons, Peter and his wife, Suzanne Chauveheid of Salisbury, Md., and Christopher and his partner, Sheena Harp of Eustis. Charlene is also survived by a granddaughter, Neve, who was the apple of her eye. She is also survived by many cousins.



There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on July 13 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville. Burial will follow in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the personnel who gave excellent care to Charlene while she was at the Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship fund in her name, Maine/New Hampshire AMT Scholarship.



Mailed to



Susan Constable



257 Heywood Road



Winslow, Maine 04901







