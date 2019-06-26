Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene A. "Chy" (Boulette) Mullins. View Sign Service Information Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy , MA 02170 (617)-773-3551 Send Flowers Obituary

QUINCY, Mass. - Charlene A. "Chy" Mullins (Boulette), 77, of Quincy, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.



Chy was born Jan., 1, 1942, in Skowhegan, the daughter of the late Louis J. and Evelyn (Soucy) Boulette.



She battled childhood illness and, against many odds, graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1960. She later attended Thayer Hospital School of Medical Technology. After graduating, Chy worked as a Medical Technologist at several facilities, including Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, and Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.



While living in the North Conway, N.H. area, Chy became an avid skier and met Joseph R. Mullins one fateful evening at the Oak Lee Lodge in Jackson, N.H. (now the Shannon Door Pub). They married, and spent the next 50 years together on the south shore in Massachusetts where Chy became an active member and President of the Milton Women's Club, making lasting friendships that she treasured with many wonderful women with whom she remained close until her final days.



Chy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph R. Mullins, of Quincy, Mass.; her children, Aymie and Michael of Conway, N.H. and Rockland, respectively; and her granddaughter, Lucy Spaulding, of Conway, N.H. She also leaves behind four sisters: Norma Gaffey and her husband, Edward of Brunswick, Jean Pooler and her husband, David, of Canaan, Carole Rogers of Waterville, and Connie Nielsen and her husband, Edward, of Hendersonville, N.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 28 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, Mass. Friends and family will gather at the funeral home on Saturday June 29, beginning at 10 a.m., prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, in Quincy. Interment will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, Mass.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in Chy's memory to the Jared Lewis Quirk Scholarship, 21 Holbrook Street, Rockland, MA 02370.



