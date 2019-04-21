Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celia Bennett Varick. View Sign

WATERVILLE - Celia Bennett Varick was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio. After a long life lived in Ohio, Maine, Iowa, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, she died at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Waterville on Thursday, April 11, 2019.Celia was the first-born child to Nell and Charles Bennett in Cincinnati, where she grew up with her sister, Leslie. She attended the Doherty School (7 Hills School) from kindergarten through high school. She took great pride in her academics and was dedicated to learning from a young age.Celia moved to Maine at 18. She married Richard Varick and raised her family in Damariscotta. She loved to spend time at Biscay Pond, camping on Louds Island, and snuggled up with a good book. Once her children were grown, Celia pursued her education at the University of Southern Maine, then went on to earn her master's degree at the University of Iowa and finished her academic career by earning her Ph.D., at The University of Arkansas as a Razorback. During this time she also earned her CPA degree. Dr. Varick, as she was known to her students, greatly enjoyed her profession as a college accounting professor at Lamar University. She also taught at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, The University of Northern Iowa, and The University at Arkansas. Some of Celia's favorite memories are those of her travels to Rome, Paris, London, and most recently, several trips to Mexico with her family. An avid lover of Trivial Pursuit and history, Celia never stopped learning and was always willing to join in on any conversation with quick fun facts. She also knew her way around a kitchen, and enjoyed recipes from around the world and cherry clafouti. A longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Newcastle and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Beaumont, Texas, Celia happily baked lemon squares for many church events.Celia was predeceased by both her parents, Charles and Nell Bennett. Celia is survived by her sister, Leslie McNeill, of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Thomas and wife, Vickie Varick of Jefferson, Maine; son, Douglas and wife, Carolyn Varick, of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Heather Needham and partner, Danny Poulin, of Oakland, Maine; granddaughter, Jessica Needham of Oakland, Maine; granddaughter, Julie Gallup and her fiancé, Matthew Drost, of Randolph, Maine; and granddaughter, Katherine Bischoff of Gorham, Maine; grandsons, Zachary and Andrew Needham of Chelsea, Maine; as well as many nieces and nephews. Celia was also survived by longtime friends, Jean Eaton, of Damariscotta, Maine; and Odella Bob, of Beaumont, Texas.The family would like to thank the staff at Granite Hill Estates, the Oak Grove family, and MaineGeneral Hospice staff. A private memorial service will held for the family this summer. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate may make a donation inCelia's name to the:Barbara BushChildren's Hospital22 Bramhall StreetPortland, ME 04102

10 Elm St.

Waterville , ME 04901

