SKOWHEGAN - Cecelia M. Wyman, 93, of Skowhegan passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 28, 1926 in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of John W. Taylor and Augusta (Robertson) Taylor.
She was educated in Skowhegan area schools.
She married Elwood Wyman in 1946 in Skowhegan, Maine, he passed away in 1965.
For many years, Cecelia worked for Norrwock Shoe Company.
She was a past member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Skowhegan. She loved to play Bingo and played right up until November 2018, playing slots, watching game shows, and going lawn saling. She loved to spend time with her family, loved crocheting and she made beautiful afghans for her family.
For many years, her granddaughter, Pamela Field, lived with her and helped care for her in her later years.
She is survived by her three children, Philip Wyman of Skowhegan, Sandra Mathieu and her husband, Ken of Skowhegan, Linda Ellis of Skowhegan; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son, James Wyman; her three brothers, Henry Taylor, John Taylor, Pretson Taylor; and her sister, Helen Padgett.
Viewing hours will be held on Friday July 26, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A funeral service will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine, immediately following the service her burial will be held at the Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan, Maine.
Published in Central Maine on July 24, 2019