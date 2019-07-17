Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lary Funeral Home Inc 31 Elm St Milo , ME 04463 (207)-943-2231 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Enchanted Gables 98 Hussey Hill Road Oakland , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILO - On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Cathy Johnson-Graves, formerly of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully at age 77, in the presence of her family and the wonderful staff of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan.



A loving mother, a devoted wife, a spirited sister and a loyal friend, Cathy was known for her kindness, her independence, her strength, and her marvelous sense of humor. She was quick



to laugh, and made the best of every difficulty with grace and good nature.



Catherine was born in Portland to Marie and Allen Hall. The family moved to Anson. Upon graduating from Madison high, Cathy married Charles Johnson of Skowhegan in 1960 and they raised three children in Anson.



Cathy worked for years in the school that her children attended. In her late 30s she began nursing school, graduated with honors and then worked at Redington-Fairview in industrial medicine. Her latter years of work were as a school nurse at Good Will Hinkley, where she was an excellent and much loved employee. She adopted many children there in her heart as well as her home.



On retiring, Cathy married Richard Graves and they made a lovely home in Milo, served their community through the American Legion, and had many special friends.



Cathy is survived by her husband, Richard Graves; sister, Debbie Spiller, brother, Allen Hall; her children, Craig, Julie, and Jennifer; grandchildren, Christina, Maria, Noah, and Sebastian; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Fiona, Edward, Olivia, and Bridgid; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at Enchanted Gables in Oakland, at 98 Hussey Hill Road, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 28. Graveside service to follow. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be expressed at







