Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street Madison , ME 04950 (207)-696-8081

ANSON - Catherine S. (Turner, Seeley) Maheu, a.k.a. Kitty, 82, of Anson, joined our heavenly father on Aug. 26, 2019 at home with her family by her side.



She was born the daughter of Leroy Frederick and Flora (Ronco) Turner, born April 1, 1937, in Dover- Foxcroft, Maine. A gift from God, as fate would have it, Mom ascended to heaven on her beloved husbands' birthday, with the eagles flying high above.



Sewing was Mom's passion. She loved watching golf, football and baseball, playing bingo, fishing, bird watching and spending time with family and friends.



She will be missed greatly every day here on earth. She is now at peace with the lord. Love you from the bottom of our hearts, forever and always. Amen.



She was predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Flora Turner; her husband, Robert Maheu; and brothers, John and Peter Turner; sons, Miles and Robert Seeley; her daughter, Kathy (Seeley) Cousineau; grandson, Ricky, granddaughters, Catherine and Stacey.



She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Turner) Smart and Jenny (Turner) Rideout, sons, Donald Seeley and his wife Janice, Edmund Seeley and his partner Roxanne. Her daughters, Sally Clark McKinney and her husband Dan, Celeste MacDonald, Sueann Carrasco and her fiance Stan and Angela Longley and her partner Justin, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and her sister-in-law and lifelong best friend, Florence Webber.



Viewing hours will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Giberson Funeral Home 40 Maple Street, Madison. Graveside services will be held for Mom and her loving daughter, Kathy Cousineau, at Saint Sebastian Cemetery at 11 a.m.



There will be a celebration of life for Mom and Kathy at the American Legion in Madison immediately following. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



We wish to thank Maine General Health Reach Hospice for their great care of our mother during this difficult time. Words cannot express our gratitude. A special thank you to Larry and Carol Lightbody for all the love and care they showed our parents. We are eternally grateful.







