Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine L. Hinds. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Send Flowers Obituary

CHELSEA - Catherine L. Hinds, 58, of Libby's Way, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health.



She was born in Gardiner on July 19, 1960, the daughter of T. W. Street and Elizabeth (Buchan) Street.



Cathy graduated from Gardiner High School, class of 1978. She was currently employed as a marine electrician at Bath Iron Works, where she has worked since November of 1997. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and going to family gatherings. She also enjoyed riding horses and walking her geese and dogs. Cathy loved the outdoors and was very proud to be a farmer's daughter. She cared for everyone around her and would give the shirt off her back to those in need.



She was predeceased by her father T. Wixon Street.



She is survived by her two sons, Sam Hinds of Chelsea and Daniel Hinds and girlfriend, Kelsey Glover of Chelsea; her mother, Elizabeth B. Street of Chelsea; stepmother, Mary Street of Chelsea; two grandchildren, Wixon and Kaiden Hinds; an uncle, Edward Street of Norwalk Conn., as well as cousins, Jennifer Street, Andrew Street and Daniel and Christine Street and their children.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit Thursday, April 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at the family farm at a later date and time to be announced.



Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at







CHELSEA - Catherine L. Hinds, 58, of Libby's Way, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health.She was born in Gardiner on July 19, 1960, the daughter of T. W. Street and Elizabeth (Buchan) Street.Cathy graduated from Gardiner High School, class of 1978. She was currently employed as a marine electrician at Bath Iron Works, where she has worked since November of 1997. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and going to family gatherings. She also enjoyed riding horses and walking her geese and dogs. Cathy loved the outdoors and was very proud to be a farmer's daughter. She cared for everyone around her and would give the shirt off her back to those in need.She was predeceased by her father T. Wixon Street.She is survived by her two sons, Sam Hinds of Chelsea and Daniel Hinds and girlfriend, Kelsey Glover of Chelsea; her mother, Elizabeth B. Street of Chelsea; stepmother, Mary Street of Chelsea; two grandchildren, Wixon and Kaiden Hinds; an uncle, Edward Street of Norwalk Conn., as well as cousins, Jennifer Street, Andrew Street and Daniel and Christine Street and their children.Relatives and friends are invited to visit Thursday, April 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at the family farm at a later date and time to be announced.Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close