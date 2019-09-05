BELGRADE - Catherine Jean Davis, 60, passed away peacefully at home Sept. 4, 2019 as a result of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis."Cal" to her many friends was born Sept. 6, 1958 in Burlington, Vt. to Charles Lyman Calahan and Margaret Calahan. Cal graduated from the University of Iowa in 1980 and obtained her Master's in Social Work degree from Adelphi New England in 1984. She loved caring for and riding horses as a child and teen. As a young adult, she enjoyed fly fishing while meandering the brooks and streams of Vermont with her good buddy Glen, who had the uncommon good sense to successfully woo and marry her. Cal loved her family and friends. Her smile, sparkling sense of humor, and laughter lit up the room. She was passionate about and devoted to her children, raising them lovingly along with a large menagerie of pets and livestock. She was unassuming, selfless, generous, and compassionate to friends, acquaintances, and strangers. She loved to garden and read. Cal placed her faith in the mercy and atoning sacrifice of Jesus, and so appreciated worshiping and spending time with her Christian friends and family at Hope Baptist Church.Professionally, Cal worked with Child Development Services staff to help young mothers and fathers learn and develop effective parenting and child rearing skills. Her observations of children assisted staff to develop effective developmental and educational programs for young children. She served as practice manager for Maine Child Psychology before her condition became an impediment. Catherine is predeceased by her parents; three sisters, and her brother-in-law David Cheney.She leaves behind her husband, Glen Davis, who is grateful to have had his best friend and kindred spirit by his side throughout so much of life. Cal is survived by her daughter and her husband Emily and Michael Hross of Sidney, sons Tim of Berlin, Germany, and Will of Manhattan, Kansas; sister Mary Cheney of Charlotte, Vt., sisters and their husbands Peggy and Tom Claffey of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Dorothy and Larry Anderson of Grandview, Mo., brother and his wife Charles and Dorothy Calahan of Raleigh, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.Please join us in a memorial service for Cal on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, 2 p.m. at Hope Baptist Church, 726 Western Ave, Manchester, Maine. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made to support many of the neediest people in Zambia, Africa through Joy Mission 1139 Tasker Rd Augusta, ME 04330 or at www.joy-mission.org
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 5, 2019