CHELSEA - Catherine Crane Townsend passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.She was one of two children born to Lester and Georgia Crane on March 20, 1955.



Cathy was born and raised in Gardiner and attended Gardiner schools. After high school, Cathy joined the work force with Health-Tex, where she was employed for 15 years, until economic changes caused the permanent plant closure. Cathy was ready for a career change where she could work closer to people, and utilize her skills of kindness, compassion, and helping others. Cathy worked 15 years for Uplift, seven years for Goodwill Industries, and finally seven years for Beacon Family Living, where she worked in a group home, and later opened her own home for an individual with intellectual disabilities. Cathy was a very private person, but made friends with several co-workers over the years.



In Cathy's first marriage, she was blessed with two beautiful children, Karen and Billy. Cathy very much loved her children, and was never the same after tragically losing Billy in 2014 to a drug overdose.



Cathy was grateful and felt blessed to have found her soulmate, best friend, and love of her life, Christopher Townsend. Chris and Cathy spent 17 years married, and never once had an argument. Their love was a rare and beautiful thing, and was meant to be.



Cathy loved spending time on her deck, taking in the wonderful smells of her lilac tree and was interested in various wild creatures that may wander by, especially the birds. Backyard visits and bbq's were always a favorite pastime, as was camping. She also loved to fly in Chris's Cessna 150, and also enjoyed watching him fly his many model planes.



Cathy was predeceased by her parents, her stepmother of many years, Mary Crane; her infant brother, Lester Jr.; and her son, Billy. Cathy is now an angel and is with God and all whom passed before.



Cathy is survived by her loving husband Chris, who was always there for her in her brightest of times and in the darkest of days. She also sadly leaves her daughter Karen Crane of Manchester whom she loved very much, as well as Karen's wonderful partner, Daniel. She is also survived by four grandsons Jacob, Jesse, Jaylen and Logan; a great-granddaughter, Baylee; and her stepdaughters, Alicia Hood and Cortney Townsend. Cathy truly loved her family and several close friends. Cathy had high hopes for her grandchildren, in them finding their way in this world, and finding their passion in doing work they enjoy and that's fulfilling.



The family would like to thank the Alfond Center, for all their efforts and care towards helping Cathy throughout her tenacious battle with cancer. Also thank you to Beacon Hospice for all their help, care, compassion and understanding in her last few days on earth. She died at peace.



Per Cathy's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at a later date. Cathy would have wanted people to gather on a warm and sunny day in a come as you are, and be who you are, gathering, sharing warm memories.



In lieu of flowers,



please send donations in her memory to the:



National Brain



Tumor Society



55 Chapel St., Suite 200



Newton, MA 02458







