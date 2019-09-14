Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrol A. "Jack" Lane. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary





NORTH BERWICK - Carrol "Jack" A. Lane, 75, passed away Sept. 5, 2019 with complications from pneumonia while at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born May 30, 1944 in Embden, the son of Vernon Lee Sr. and Aloise Elizabeth (Gleason) Lane.He was educated in the schools of Solon and Embden and earned a GED. He was employed at Skowhegan Shoe Shops, 10 years at Kidder Press in Dover, N.H. and 25 years at Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting competitions, gardening, making bird houses shaped like an Oak seed, working on cars and snowmobiling, also his dog Lacey.Jack is survived by two sons, Carrol "Jay" Lane of St. Albans, Troy Lane and companion Kathy Libby of North Berwick, daughters, Carolyn and Dianna Lane of Virginia and Maryland; grandchildren, Adam Dupuis and wife Brittney of New Hampshire, Zackary Lane, Meghan Lane and companion Phil Stock; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Gunner Dupuis, Addisyn, Gunnar and Kinsley Lane; brother, Robert Lane and wife Sandra of Embden; very special aunt, Genie Vashon of Skowhegan; several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends in North Berwick. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Darlene Marcoux and Judy Delira, brother, Vernon L. Lane Jr.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery in North Anson with Frank Gleason IV officiating.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing maymake donations in Jack's memory to the:Somerset Humane SocietyPO Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976 Published in Central Maine on Sept. 14, 2019

