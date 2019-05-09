Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie I. Fox. View Sign Service Information Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring - Sebring 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring , FL 33870 (863)-385-0125 Send Flowers Obituary

SEBRING, Fla. - Carrie I. Fox, 95, passed away on April 30, 2019, at the Kenilworth Care and Rehab Center in Sebring, Fla. Until recent health issues, Carrie had resided for 27 years at the Sudan Interior Mission in Sebring.



Carrie was born on Dec.r 8, 1923, in Athens, Maine, daughter of Edgar and Rena Fox (Stickney).



Carrie graduated from Somerset Academy and attended Farmington Normal School (now University of Maine at Farmington) becoming a "cadet teacher" even before she graduated because of a teacher shortage during World War II. She graduated and continued teaching in area schools including Athens Elementary where she was the teacher for many of her nieces and nephews. As a young person she began her life in the church, working in Vacation Bible Schools and camps under the American Sunday School Union. She was a member of the Church of the Open Bible in Athens.



After 21 years of teaching in the US, Carrie joined the teaching staff of Kent Academy in Nigeria, Africa, arriving in December 1966. On weekends she visited remote villages as a missionary. Evenings were often spent in Fulani School working with local, Fulani children.



After 21 years, retirement brought her back to the U.S. to live briefly with her sister-in-law then moving to the SIM retirement village in 1989 in Sebring. After a few years of retirement, Carrie was asked to return to Nigeria to help widows learn to knit in order to support themselves. After returning to Sebring she continued to be busy; working in the "boutique", collecting and sorting stamps, transporting other retirees to appointments, painting, and Bible study. Even when health issues slowed her down, she remained a highly competitive card and Scrabble player. She also treasured visits from church friends and family members.



She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Durward Fox and wife Katie (Merrill) and Wendall Fox and wife Doris (Boynton) Gallant; niece Paula Fox and nephew Billy Fox.



Carrie is survived by her brother, James Fox and wife Marilyn (Frith) of Athens; nine nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



A private graveside memorial will be held at Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens.







SEBRING, Fla. - Carrie I. Fox, 95, passed away on April 30, 2019, at the Kenilworth Care and Rehab Center in Sebring, Fla. Until recent health issues, Carrie had resided for 27 years at the Sudan Interior Mission in Sebring.Carrie was born on Dec.r 8, 1923, in Athens, Maine, daughter of Edgar and Rena Fox (Stickney).Carrie graduated from Somerset Academy and attended Farmington Normal School (now University of Maine at Farmington) becoming a "cadet teacher" even before she graduated because of a teacher shortage during World War II. She graduated and continued teaching in area schools including Athens Elementary where she was the teacher for many of her nieces and nephews. As a young person she began her life in the church, working in Vacation Bible Schools and camps under the American Sunday School Union. She was a member of the Church of the Open Bible in Athens.After 21 years of teaching in the US, Carrie joined the teaching staff of Kent Academy in Nigeria, Africa, arriving in December 1966. On weekends she visited remote villages as a missionary. Evenings were often spent in Fulani School working with local, Fulani children.After 21 years, retirement brought her back to the U.S. to live briefly with her sister-in-law then moving to the SIM retirement village in 1989 in Sebring. After a few years of retirement, Carrie was asked to return to Nigeria to help widows learn to knit in order to support themselves. After returning to Sebring she continued to be busy; working in the "boutique", collecting and sorting stamps, transporting other retirees to appointments, painting, and Bible study. Even when health issues slowed her down, she remained a highly competitive card and Scrabble player. She also treasured visits from church friends and family members.She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Durward Fox and wife Katie (Merrill) and Wendall Fox and wife Doris (Boynton) Gallant; niece Paula Fox and nephew Billy Fox.Carrie is survived by her brother, James Fox and wife Marilyn (Frith) of Athens; nine nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.A private graveside memorial will be held at Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens. Published in Central Maine on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close