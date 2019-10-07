GARDINER – Carolyn York Cromwell, 82, of Gardiner, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.
Mom has joined dad in heaven.
She was born on June 21, 1937 in Bath, the daughter of James and Etta (Wallace) York.
Carolyn is predeceased by her parents; husband Donald Cromwell; her siblings; and a son-in-law Joe Mayo.
She is survived by her children, five daughters, Gail Mayo, Debra LaBee and husband Jeffrey and their sons Jeremiah and Jacob; Linda LaPlante and husband Michael and their children Eric and Stephanie; Terri Whalen and husband Skip and their sons Joshua, Justin, Sherri Crocker and husband Richard and their children Michelle, Jillian, Ricky; a son Kendall Cromwell and partner Sue and his son Nathan.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made in Carolyn's memory to:
MaineGeneral Hospice
P.O. 828
Waterville, ME 04903
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 7, 2019