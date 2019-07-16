WINTHROP - Carolyn "Kay" Y. Riggs, 89, longtime resident of Winthrop, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family at Augusta Rehab following a short illness.
She was born March 6, 1930 in St. Stephens, New Brunswick, Canada to Blanche Bird Armstrong and Carl Richard Young while the family lived in Machias.
Kay graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948 and Auburn Maine School of Commerce in 1949.
She married Russell W. Riggs on May 6, 1956 in Lewiston.
She worked for the Lewiston Sun Journal, was a homemaker, worked for the Winthrop School System, and the State of Maine Retirement System.
Kay was an active member of the Winthrop United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Faith at Work, and the Hillandalers Snowmobile Club.
Kay was predeceased by her brother, William A. Young, sisters-in-law, Constance Young and Rachel Riggs; and nephew, Brian Young.
She is survived by her husband, Russell; daughters, Lisa Manwaring and husband, Timothy of Manchester, Gail Matson of Concord, N.H.; grandchildren, Jarrett and Annikka Matson of Boston Mass.; sister-in-law, Claire Young of Lewiston; and various cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many dear friends.
A celebration of Kay's life will be held Monday, July 22, at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop, Maine. Visiting hours begin at 1 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the Winthrop United Methodist Church, 58 Main Street, Winthrop, ME 04364.
Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay's memory can be made to
United Methodist Church of Winthrop Maine
P.O. Box 136
Winthrop, ME 04364
Published in Central Maine on July 16, 2019