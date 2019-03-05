Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOLON - Carolyn Lydia Waugh, who was born on July 1, 1915, passed away peacefully at the age of 103 in her home in Solon on the afternoon of Feb. 28, 2019. The very last of her generation in her family, she was predeceased by both parents; John and Edith (Pierce) Waugh; and by all of her siblings and their spouses: her brothers Malcolm (and Doris); Coburn (and Bea, Gertrude); Raymond (and Alice); Colby (and Doris); Norman (and Florence); John Stanley (and Mary Lou); Merrill (and Connie); Robert (and June, Shirley); and her sisters Lillian Hilton (and Virgil); Marelyn Leeman (and Lawrence); Pauline Messer (and Maurice); and Elizabeth who died while still very young. She is survived by many of her nieces and nephews (although some of them predeceased her); and by many many great and great-great nieces and nephews.



Carolyn was educated in one room school houses in Embden and at Solon High School. After graduating from high school in 1931 at the age of 15, she went to Normal School in Farmington and left there two years later with full teaching credentials. She taught in one room school houses in Embden, Cornville, Chesuncook, and other places in Maine and also helped other people to become teachers in a college level school in Presque Isle for a time.



In November of 1942 she joined the Army as a WAAC and WAC and achieved the rank of Tec 4. For part of her years in the service, she served in the Military Intelligence Division War Department. She was honorably discharged in November 1945.



Finding herself in the Washington, DC area at that time, she began to continue her schooling at George Washington University and earned a Masters plus one year in the field of education. At the same time, she was working as an elementary school teacher in Silver Springs, Md. During those years she returned to the Solon homestead during the summer. There she took numerous rolls of 8mm film so her students could catch a glimpse of what life was like outside of a city. She retired from there in June of 1974 and came back to Solon for the remainder of her life. Just last October one of her former second grade students, who had kept in touch with her at least once a year for the past 45 years, flew with a friend from Maryland to Maine in what was their first visit to our state. Hiring a car in Portland, the two then drove to Solon for a four-five hour visit with Carolyn and then on to Camden where they had reservations for that night. What a privilege it was for me to be able to sit with the friend across the table from Carolyn and Pam and watch that former teacher and student just so pleased to finally be together and loving on each other.



Carolyn joined the Keystone #78 Order of Eastern Star of Solon at the age of 18 and was a lifelong member who attended meetings and functions until health issues prevented it. She also belonged to the Rebekah's in Solon. She was a member of the Solon Congregational Church where she was on the cradle roll as an infant. She attended whenever she could.



Her hobbies included both knitting and crocheting. Many a young child in some of the local schools had at least one pair of mittens which had been knitted by her and many a relative had an afghan which she had crocheted. She loved reading and had lifelong subscriptions to numerous magazines. In her later years, when she could no longer see to read, she enjoyed listening to the talking books which came to her through the mail. She took great delight in her flowers which extended for the length of the front of the house. Bird feeders abounded there also and she delighted in seeing both birds and squirrels use them. She loved cats and had numerous ones throughout the years. A great cook herself, she loved going out to eat with family and friends especially if it was to a Chinese restaurant. She liked making jams, jellies, and relishes and she liked eating them also. She had a phenomenal memory and could talk knowledgably on practically any subject one might care to broach. She had had many adventures and visited many places including parts of Europe and every state except Alaska and Hawaii and could regale you with accounts of what it was like to be in those places or be doing those things. When she was living in the DC area, she loved showing visiting relatives the sights and history of our nation's capital and she quite often got to. Her life ended peacefully in her own home which was one of her dearest wishes. She was truly a wonderful and remarkable woman who was dearly loved and respected.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Giberson's Funeral Homes of Bingham and Madison. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held this coming summer on June 29, 2019 in Solon.







