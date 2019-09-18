Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. (Ware) Trask. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Carolyn J. (Ware) Trask, 75, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born to the late Charles "Vic" and Lillian (Libby) Ware on Jan. 14, 1944. Carol attended Portsmouth, N.H. area schools, before attending nursing school, where she became a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She worked at Waterville area nursing homes and the Waterville Osteopathic Hospital (now known as Inland Hospital) from the late 60s to early 80s while helping her husband at the time Michael Tulley raise their four children. She loved to craft, almost as much as nursing. So, after retirement she and her husband, Lionel Trask joined the crafting circuit. She was known as the "soap lady" of Mrs. T's Soaps. She loved attending area craft fairs selling her soaps, wash cloths, and scrubbies. She also loved hosting the monthly knitting club at Seton Village. Her latest favorite pastime was creating beautiful pictures from her adult coloring books and would love to share them with friends, family, and her Mt. St. Joseph family. Family and friends were Carol's passion and delight. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Lionel Trask. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Zachary Tulley.Ca rol is survived by her four children, Joni Smith and husband, Alan of Lincoln, Mark Tulley and partner, Midge Ouellette of Madison, Kelley Frazee of Fairfield, and Matthew Tulley and partner, Sara Goodridge of Waterville. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; two nieces, two nephews; four great-nieces, and three great-nephews; and her sweet sister, Beverly (Ware) Smedberg and partner, Randy Spain of Brewer; and a special friend, Sharon McLeod of Waterville; and her special fur baby "Smokey" and a number of wonderful friends at Seton Village and beyond. Carol requested for an intimate burial not far from her home. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Mount St. Joseph's who gave her wonderful care. The graveside service will be held at Lewis Cemetery in Oakland, on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m.In lieu flowers, contributions may be sent to the Waterville Humane Society. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 18, 2019

