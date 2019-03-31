Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Fox. View Sign

SKOWHEGAN - Carolyn J. Fox Shaw passed away at her home on March 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was 92, born in Lynn Mass. on Feb. 15, 1927 to Raymond and Bertha Fox.



Carolyn grew up in Lynn. After high school she went on to Salem Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1948. After graduation, one of her friends, Mary Jane McGuire, convinced her and three others to come to Skowhegan to work at the Redington Hospital. Carolyn spent the next 54 years working there. Nursing was her passion.



In 1949 she married Hazen R. Shaw, with whom she had five children. She worked part-time during those early years and was a very devoted mother. Carolyn taught Sunday school, was a Girl Scout and 4-H leader, helped lead the youth group at the Federated Church, generally supporting her children in all of their extra curricular activities.



After the children left the fold, she found the time to travel. She made several trips to Europe and around the USA with her good friend, Heidi York Lyman. She made many trips to California to visit her eldest daughter and family. Due to health issues, her last years were spent close to home, enjoying family. She will be remembered for her caring and support and ready wit!



Carolyn is survived by her five children: Rebecca Thelin (Andrew), Deborah Holt (Thomas), Patricia Michaud, Colleen Wood (Richard), Hazen R. Shaw Jr. (Laurie); nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Carolyn's family would like to express their appreciation to Maine Central Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.



The Family invites relatives and friends of Carolyn to join them for a celebration of her life on Saturday April 6 at Carolyn's and Patricia's home: 106 Russell Rd. in Skowhegan from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Carolyn's favorite charity, @







