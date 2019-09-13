Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Bragg. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 983 Ridge Rd Windsor , ME 04363 (207)-445-3000 Graveside service 2:00 PM Rest Haven Cemetery Rt. 32, Windsor , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITEFIELD - Carolyn J. Bragg, 84, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Country Manor Nursing Home with her loving family around her. She was born in Windsor on Sept, 9, 1935, a daughter of the late Elbridge and Irene (Bartlett) Jones.



Mrs. Bragg attended Erskine Academy. She had been employed most of her life spending her younger years on Monhegan Island every summer. She also spent a lot of years working in the family restaurant (Nelson's Restaurant). Most of her jobs were cooking for people, including a cook at Togus, a dietary aide at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.



Mrs. Bragg was a Life Time member of the Windsor Fair Association. She enjoyed any and all time spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved the simple things in life.



She was predeceased by her husband, Edson "Bub" M. Bragg, her brother, Lewis Jones and her infant sister, Elizabeth Jones.



Mrs. Bragg is survived by her daughter, Terry I. Haskell and son-in-law Ronald Haskell, Sr. of Palermo, two sons, Scott E. Bragg of Windsor and Troy E. Bragg and his wife Anne of Washington; six grandchildren, Kerstin Palmer, Connor Bragg, Jessica Bragg, Joshua Bragg, Ronnie Haskell, Jr. and Melissa Haskell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



At her request, she did not want a big hoopla so we will be having a graveside service for family and friends to celebrate her life to be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, Rt. 32, Windsor. Immediately following services, there will be a gathering at her old home just down the road from the cemetery on Ridge Road as well.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Rt. 32, Windsor, ME.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



In lieu of flowers,



the family requests that donations in Carolyn's memory be made to:



Kennebec Valley



Humane Society



10 Pet Haven Ln.



Augusta, ME, 04330







