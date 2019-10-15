Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline N. (Greenwood) Chick. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

MONMOUTH - Caroline N. (Greenwood) Chick, 83, of Monmouth, died peacefully at her daughter's home, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.



She was born in Lewiston on March 21, 1936, the daughter of Forest and Doris (Stanley) Greenwood. Caroline, the fourth of 9 children, spent her childhood growing up in Wales, helping to care for her younger siblings and attending school there throughout her elementary years. She began high school in Lewiston, later transferring to and then graduating from Monmouth Academy in 1954. It was here that she made many friends and met the love of her life, Richard Chick. While attending college at Auburn Maine School of Commerce, Caroline worked as a nanny doing what she loved most; caring for others.



In June of 1957, she married Richard F. Chick and moved to Southwest Harbor to become a homemaker while her husband taught school. The couple returned to the area four years later settling in Monmouth. Caroline spent her married life creating a warm and inviting home for her family raising four successful children. She also worked seasonally at Chick Orchards, Inc. with her husband during the fall apple harvest once her children were all of school age.



Caroline was passionate about her faith and shared it with her children through word and example. She was active in the many churches she attended teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school, guiding and leading the youth group, serving on the Missions Committee, and ministering to others as a deaconess. She loved singing in the choir and was part of a gospel singing group called the Upward-Aires for several years. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, traveling, and being with her family.



Richard and Caroline relocated to Alabama in 1986 to be near their grandchildren and be a part of their lives. 20 years later, they retired and moved back to Maine and rekindled their relationships with family and friends here. After her husband's open-heart surgery, Caroline and her husband joined the Mended Hearts volunteer group at CMMC visiting heart patients in the hospital offering support and encouragement to those who were anticipating or recovering from heart surgery. They continued this service until they were no longer able to due to their health.



Caroline demonstrated her faith in all aspects of her life, whether by taking care of her husband and children, welcoming others into her home, comforting a lost soul, or lending a hand to someone in need. She welcomed everyone into her home with a smile and warm hospitality. She believed in the power of prayer and encouraged her children to make it a part of their everyday life as she did by example. Even as she neared the end of her life, she shared her faith with those around her. She emanated a sense of peace while giving her unconditional love to her family that surrounded her. She has left a legacy like no other.



Caroline was predeceased by her husband, Richard a year ago; her parents; her brothers, Frank, Frederick, and Stanley Greenwood; a nephew, and two nieces.



She is survived by her brothers, James Greenwood and his wife, Charlene of Auburn, Robert Greenwood and his wife, Sandra of Greene, George Greenwood and his wife, Sandra of Poland, her sisters, Linda Karod and her husband, Stan of Camden, Jean Greenwood and her partner, Michael Gunter of Jefferson; her three sons, Michael Chick and his wife, Elizabeth of Birmingham, Ala., Richard J. Chick and his wife, Julie of Cottondale, Ala., Jeffrey L. Chick and his wife, Lynda of Childersburg, Ala., her daughter, Karen Chick Bates and her husband, Rick of Monmouth; her grandchildren, Robert, Forrest, Bradley, and Samantha Chick, Julia Price, Caroline Moss, Victoria Meade, Meghan and Noah Bates, grandstepson, L.J. White; and great-grandchildrenm Ava Chick, Sophia, Naomi, and Asher Price, Xander and Penelope Moss, Cossie, Fielding, and Thacker Meade.



We would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the angels from Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they gave to our Mom.



Visitation will be held at the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Avenue, Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of Caroline's life at 11 a.m.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers, Caroline's family requests that donations be made to the Doris Greenwood



Scholarship fund



? George Greenwood.







