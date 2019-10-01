SMITHFIELD - Carol S. Rasmussen, 81, died Sept. 27, 2019 at the Redington –Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan with her family by her side. Carol was born in Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., Sept. 26, 1938, the daughter of Charles W. and Alice (Stevens) Shoemaker.
Carol was educated graduating Ramsey High School in New Jersey, got a B.S. degree in education at Colby and then later got her master's degree in education. She then taught school from 1969 to 1993 in the elementary schools in Montville, Conn. Carol also served on the school board for RSU 54 district in Skowhegan. Carol married Norman P. Rasmussen in 1961. Norman passed away in 2002.
Carol is survived by three sons, Paul Rasmussen and wife Lucinda of Durham, Hans Rasmussen and wife Anne of New Bern, N.C., and Erik Rasmussen and partner Amy of Smithfield; a twin sister, Nancy Dargle of Winthrop; a granddaughter, Gwen Rasmussen and grandson, John Rasmussen; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased by her husband, Norman; and a granddaughter, Juliet Rasmussen.
A celebration of life will be held at Carol's beloved family camp in Smithfield at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2019.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.
Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the
Smithfield Food Pantry
c/o the Smithfield Town Office
926 Village Rd.
Smithfield, ME 04978
Published in Central Maine on Oct. 1, 2019